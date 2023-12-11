Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST
11 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.66%
|3 Months
|-15.6%
|6 Months
|25.08%
|YTD
|38.92%
|1 Year
|36.2%
11 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST
11 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹782.75 on last trading day