e-paper

Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 848.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 842.6 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Natco Pharma was 848.85, the close price was 848.95. The high of the day was 852.5 and the low was 838.15. The market cap of Natco Pharma is 15091.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the day was 19519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹848.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, a total of 19,519 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 848.95.

