Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 840.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 837.5 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 858.9 and closed at 857.05. The stock had a high of 865.1 and a low of 833.35. The market capitalization of the company is 15,134.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 518.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 52,536 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹837.5, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹840.1

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 837.5 with a percent change of -0.31. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, indicating a decrease of 2.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Natco Pharma has seen a slight decline.

12 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.22%
3 Months-0.68%
6 Months-1.0%
YTD3.51%
1 Year58.6%
12 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹845, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹857.05

12 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹857.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a total traded volume of 52,536 shares on BSE. The closing price of the stock was 857.05.

