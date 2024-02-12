Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹858.9 and closed at ₹857.05. The stock had a high of ₹865.1 and a low of ₹833.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,134.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹518.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 52,536 shares.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹837.5 with a percent change of -0.31. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, indicating a decrease of ₹2.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Natco Pharma has seen a slight decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.22%
|3 Months
|-0.68%
|6 Months
|-1.0%
|YTD
|3.51%
|1 Year
|58.6%
