Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹858.9 and closed at ₹857.05. The stock had a high of ₹865.1 and a low of ₹833.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,134.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹518.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 52,536 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.