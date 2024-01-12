Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees upward trend in trading

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had an opening price of ₹849.85, a closing price of ₹842.1, a high of ₹849.9, and a low of ₹840.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,206.43 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 31,074.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹857.75. It has seen a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The stock's low price for the day is ₹848, while the high price is ₹861.9.
Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at ₹856.7, with a 1.04% increase and a net change of 8.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.1%
|3 Months
|-9.77%
|6 Months
|24.42%
|YTD
|4.49%
|1 Year
|54.95%
The current data for Natco Pharma stock indicates that the stock price is ₹849, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 6.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% and has gained 6.9 points.
On the last day, Natco Pharma had a volume of 31,074 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹842.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!