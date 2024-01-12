Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees upward trend in trading

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had an opening price of ₹849.85, a closing price of ₹842.1, a high of ₹849.9, and a low of ₹840.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,206.43 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 31,074.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.