Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 847.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 857.75 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had an opening price of 849.85, a closing price of 842.1, a high of 849.9, and a low of 840.65. The market capitalization of the company is 15,206.43 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 31,074.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹857.75, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹847.9

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 857.75. It has seen a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The stock's low price for the day is 848, while the high price is 861.9.

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹856.7, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹847.9

Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at 856.7, with a 1.04% increase and a net change of 8.8.

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.1%
3 Months-9.77%
6 Months24.42%
YTD4.49%
1 Year54.95%
12 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹849, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹842.1

The current data for Natco Pharma stock indicates that the stock price is 849, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 6.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% and has gained 6.9 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹842.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Natco Pharma had a volume of 31,074 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 842.1.

