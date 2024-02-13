Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees bullish trading today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹845.85 and closed at ₹840.1. The stock reached a high of ₹848.9 and a low of ₹828.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,908.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹518.3. The BSE volume for the day was 36,211 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.12%
|3 Months
|-4.12%
|6 Months
|0.99%
|YTD
|2.73%
|1 Year
|58.81%
