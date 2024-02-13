Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 832.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 832.45 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 845.85 and closed at 840.1. The stock reached a high of 848.9 and a low of 828.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,908.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 518.3. The BSE volume for the day was 36,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Natco Pharma reached a low of 830 and a high of 840.7 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹832.45, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹832.35

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 832.45 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.01% and the net change is 0.1. Overall, the stock price for Natco Pharma is relatively stable with a minor increase.

13 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.12%
3 Months-4.12%
6 Months0.99%
YTD2.73%
1 Year58.81%
13 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹832.35, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹840.1

Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at 832.35 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹840.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 36,211 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 840.1.

