Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 857.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 872.1 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 837.95 and closed at 832.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 864.35 and a low of 830 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is 15,381.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 928.45 and 520.6 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 17,019.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

Natco Pharma stock's low price for the day was 849.2, while the high price for the day was 876.8.

14 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹872.1, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹857.3

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 872.1, and it has experienced a 1.73% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 14.8 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.91%
3 Months-2.1%
6 Months3.82%
YTD5.61%
1 Year60.48%
14 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹853.85, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹857.3

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 853.85. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.45, suggesting a decrease of 3.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Natco Pharma has experienced a slight decline.

14 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹832.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, a total of 17,019 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 832.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!