Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Soars on Positive Trading Day

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹837.95 and closed at ₹832.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹864.35 and a low of ₹830 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,381.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹928.45 and ₹520.6 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 17,019.
Natco Pharma stock's low price for the day was ₹849.2, while the high price for the day was ₹876.8.
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹872.1, and it has experienced a 1.73% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 14.8 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.91%
|3 Months
|-2.1%
|6 Months
|3.82%
|YTD
|5.61%
|1 Year
|60.48%
The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹853.85. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Natco Pharma has experienced a slight decline.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, a total of 17,019 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹832.35.
