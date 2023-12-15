Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 765 per share. The stock is currently trading at 774.3 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Natco Pharma opened at 768.85 and closed at 758.7. The highest price recorded during the day was 769.9, while the lowest price was 760.9. The market capitalization of Natco Pharma is currently 13,671.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, and the 52-week low is 502. The total BSE volume for Natco Pharma on that day was 17,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹774.3, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹765

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 774.3, with a percent change of 1.22. This means that the stock has increased by 1.22% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 9.3, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.3 in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.22%
3 Months-15.02%
6 Months19.64%
YTD36.23%
1 Year34.53%
15 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹763.3, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹758.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Natco Pharma is 763.3. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.6, which means the stock price has increased by 4.6 points. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock and investors are showing interest in Natco Pharma.

15 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹758.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 17,466 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 758.7.

