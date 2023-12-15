Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Natco Pharma opened at ₹768.85 and closed at ₹758.7. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹769.9, while the lowest price was ₹760.9. The market capitalization of Natco Pharma is currently ₹13,671.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, and the 52-week low is ₹502. The total BSE volume for Natco Pharma on that day was 17,466 shares.

