Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Natco Pharma opened at ₹768.85 and closed at ₹758.7. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹769.9, while the lowest price was ₹760.9. The market capitalization of Natco Pharma is currently ₹13,671.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, and the 52-week low is ₹502. The total BSE volume for Natco Pharma on that day was 17,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹774.3, with a percent change of 1.22. This means that the stock has increased by 1.22% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 9.3, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹9.3 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.22%
|3 Months
|-15.02%
|6 Months
|19.64%
|YTD
|36.23%
|1 Year
|34.53%
The current data shows that the stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹763.3. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.6, which means the stock price has increased by 4.6 points. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock and investors are showing interest in Natco Pharma.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 17,466 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹758.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!