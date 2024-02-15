Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Price Rises

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Natco Pharma opened at ₹853.85 and closed at ₹857.3. The stock reached a high of ₹908.35 and a low of ₹849.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,830.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹928.45 and ₹520.6 respectively. The total trading volume on the BSE for Natco Pharma was 211,605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.