Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Price Rises

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 883.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 899.95 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Natco Pharma opened at 853.85 and closed at 857.3. The stock reached a high of 908.35 and a low of 849.2. The market capitalization of the company is 15,830.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 928.45 and 520.6 respectively. The total trading volume on the BSE for Natco Pharma was 211,605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.97%
3 Months6.65%
6 Months6.41%
YTD9.05%
1 Year67.27%
15 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹899.95, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹883.85

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 899.95, which represents a 1.82 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 16.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

15 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹857.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Natco Pharma had a trading volume of 211,605 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 857.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!