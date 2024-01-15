Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Natco Pharma was ₹854.75, and the close price was ₹847.9. The stock had a high of ₹861.9 and a low of ₹846.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,258.37 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is ₹928.45, and the 52-week low is ₹502. On the BSE, 50,927 shares of Natco Pharma were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.