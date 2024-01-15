Hello User
Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 847.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 851.9 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Natco Pharma was 854.75, and the close price was 847.9. The stock had a high of 861.9 and a low of 846.35. The market capitalization of the company is 15,258.37 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is 928.45, and the 52-week low is 502. On the BSE, 50,927 shares of Natco Pharma were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹847.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 50,927 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 847.9.

