Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Plummet in Trading

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹899.95 and closed at ₹883.85. The stock reached a high of ₹915.1 and a low of ₹883.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,874.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹520.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,759 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.