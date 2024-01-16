Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹852 and closed at ₹851.9. The stock reached a high of ₹858 and a low of ₹845.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹15,170.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. In terms of trading volume, there were 27,695 shares traded on the BSE.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹846. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
The current data indicates that Natco Pharma stock is priced at ₹849.1. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.22, which translates to a net change of 1.9.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 27,695 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹851.9.
