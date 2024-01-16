Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 847.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 846 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 852 and closed at 851.9. The stock reached a high of 858 and a low of 845.95. The company has a market capitalization of 15,170.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. In terms of trading volume, there were 27,695 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹846, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹847.2

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 846. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹849.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹847.2

The current data indicates that Natco Pharma stock is priced at 849.1. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.22, which translates to a net change of 1.9.

16 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹851.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 27,695 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 851.9.

