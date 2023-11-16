Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 758.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 769.2 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma

On the last trading day, Natco Pharma opened at 869.95 and closed at 793.8. The stock reached a high of 869.95 and a low of 755. The market capitalization of the company is 13,587.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 928.45 and 502 respectively. The BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 160,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹769.2, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹758.6

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 769.2, with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 10.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

16 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.46%
3 Months-8.95%
6 Months21.89%
YTD35.08%
1 Year30.36%
16 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹760, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹758.6

As of the current data, Natco Pharma stock is priced at 760, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading session, and the net change in the stock price is 1.4 points. Overall, this suggests a slight upward movement in the stock price of Natco Pharma.

16 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹793.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Natco Pharma recorded a volume of 160,607 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 793.8.

