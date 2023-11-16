Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last trading day, Natco Pharma opened at ₹869.95 and closed at ₹793.8. The stock reached a high of ₹869.95 and a low of ₹755. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,587.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹928.45 and ₹502 respectively. The BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 160,607 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹769.2, with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 10.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.46%
|3 Months
|-8.95%
|6 Months
|21.89%
|YTD
|35.08%
|1 Year
|30.36%
As of the current data, Natco Pharma stock is priced at ₹760, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading session, and the net change in the stock price is 1.4 points. Overall, this suggests a slight upward movement in the stock price of Natco Pharma.
On the last day, Natco Pharma recorded a volume of 160,607 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹793.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!