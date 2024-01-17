Hello User
Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 847.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 832.35 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma opened at 849.45 and closed at 847.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 851.75 and a low of 827.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,908.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The stock had a trading volume of 17,976 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹847.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Natco Pharma had a BSE volume of 17,976 shares and the closing price was 847.2.

