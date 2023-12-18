Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma's open price was ₹773.9, and it closed at ₹765. The stock's high for the day was ₹777.95, while the low was ₹768.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,875.64 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is ₹928.45, and the 52-week low is ₹502. The stock had a trading volume of 12,472 shares on the BSE.
The low price of Natco Pharma stock today was ₹774, while the high price reached ₹782.95.
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹782, with a net change of 7.3, representing a 0.94 percent increase.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.63%
|3 Months
|-16.6%
|6 Months
|23.0%
|YTD
|38.05%
|1 Year
|35.49%
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹776.5, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% or 1.8 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices fluctuate throughout the trading day.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, a total of 12,472 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹765.
