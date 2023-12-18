Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 774.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 782 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma's open price was 773.9, and it closed at 765. The stock's high for the day was 777.95, while the low was 768.05. The market capitalization of the company is 13,875.64 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is 928.45, and the 52-week low is 502. The stock had a trading volume of 12,472 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Natco Pharma stock today was 774, while the high price reached 782.95.

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹782, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹774.7

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 782, with a net change of 7.3, representing a 0.94 percent increase.

18 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.63%
3 Months-16.6%
6 Months23.0%
YTD38.05%
1 Year35.49%
18 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹776.5, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹774.7

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 776.5, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% or 1.8 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices fluctuate throughout the trading day.

18 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹765 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, a total of 12,472 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 765.

