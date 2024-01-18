Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma stock plummets on the market

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Natco Pharma saw an opening price of ₹825.8 and a closing price of ₹832.35. The stock reached a high of ₹837.5 and a low of ₹816.85. The market capitalization for the company is ₹14,633.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the stock was 55,734 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹817, which has decreased by 1.84%. The net change is -15.35, indicating a decline in the stock value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 55,734 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹832.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!