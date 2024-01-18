Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma stock plummets on the market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 832.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 817 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Natco Pharma saw an opening price of 825.8 and a closing price of 832.35. The stock reached a high of 837.5 and a low of 816.85. The market capitalization for the company is 14,633.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the stock was 55,734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹817, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹832.35

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 817, which has decreased by 1.84%. The net change is -15.35, indicating a decline in the stock value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹832.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 55,734 shares. The closing price for the day was 832.35.

