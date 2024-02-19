Hello User
Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 15.8 %. The stock closed at 886.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1027 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma saw a marginal increase in its stock price on the last trading day, with an open price of 885.1 and a close price of 886.85. The stock reached a high of 1050 and a low of 885.1 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 18,394.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at 1050 and the low is at 520.6. BSE volume for the day was 410,051 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹886.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma on BSE had a volume of 410,051 shares with a closing price of 886.85.

