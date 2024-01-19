Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹818.5 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹829.6 and a low of ₹804.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,743.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the day was 39,240 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹818.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a total volume of 39,240 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹818.5.