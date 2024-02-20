Hello User
Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 1027 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1061.6 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 1036.7 and closed at 1027 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1107.85, while the low was 1036.05. The market capitalization stood at 19014.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1050, and the 52-week low is 520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 296,556 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹1027 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma on BSE had a volume of 296556 shares with a closing price of 1027.

