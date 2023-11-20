Hello User
Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 773.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 780.25 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 778.6 and closed at 773.2. The stock's high for the day was 785.95, while the low was 770. The company's market capitalization is 13,975.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 928.45, and the 52-week low is 502. On the BSE, a total of 20,525 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹773.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, a total of 20,525 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 773.2 per share.

