Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 763.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 766 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma opened at 784.85 and closed at 778.7. The stock had a high of 789 and a low of 758.45. The market capitalization of the company is 13,676.83 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the day was 26,949 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹766, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹763.6

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 766, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and has gone up by 2.4 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.79%
3 Months-16.61%
6 Months22.72%
YTD36.17%
1 Year38.4%
21 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹763.6, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹778.7

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 763.6, with a net change of -15.1 and a percent change of -1.94. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹778.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,949. The closing price for the day was 778.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.