Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees gains in trading today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma opened at ₹784.85 and closed at ₹778.7. The stock had a high of ₹789 and a low of ₹758.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,676.83 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the day was 26,949 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹766, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and has gone up by 2.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.79%
|3 Months
|-16.61%
|6 Months
|22.72%
|YTD
|36.17%
|1 Year
|38.4%
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹763.6, with a net change of -15.1 and a percent change of -1.94. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,949. The closing price for the day was ₹778.7.
