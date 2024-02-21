Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Drops as Investors React to Market Conditions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 1061.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1039.15 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock on the last day had an open price of 1068.9, a close price of 1061.6, a high of 1079.95, and a low of 1033.3. The market capitalization stood at 18612.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 1050 and a 52-week low of 520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 90261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹1039.15, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹1061.6

The current price of Natco Pharma stock is 1039.15, with a percent change of -2.11 and a net change of -22.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹1061.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a trading volume of 90261 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1061.6.

