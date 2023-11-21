Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹785 and closed at ₹780.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹791.3, while the lowest was ₹779.1. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹13,981.32 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹928.45 and a 52-week low of ₹502. On the BSE, a total of 17,255 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.