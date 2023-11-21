Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 780.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 786 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma's stock opened at 785 and closed at 780.25. The highest price reached during the day was 791.3, while the lowest was 779.1. The company's market capitalization is currently at 13,981.32 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 928.45 and a 52-week low of 502. On the BSE, a total of 17,255 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Natco Pharma stock is 782.45 and the high price is 789.90.

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹786, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹780.8

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 786. There has been a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, which means that the stock has increased by 5.2.

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.38%
3 Months-9.96%
6 Months26.04%
YTD39.04%
1 Year35.96%
21 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹780.6, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹780.25

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 780.6 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, indicating a slight positive movement.

21 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹780.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a BSE volume of 17,255 shares. The closing price for the day was 780.25.

