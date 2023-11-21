Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹785 and closed at ₹780.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹791.3, while the lowest was ₹779.1. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹13,981.32 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹928.45 and a 52-week low of ₹502. On the BSE, a total of 17,255 shares were traded.
The current day's low price for Natco Pharma stock is ₹782.45 and the high price is ₹789.90.
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹786. There has been a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, which means that the stock has increased by ₹5.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.38%
|3 Months
|-9.96%
|6 Months
|26.04%
|YTD
|39.04%
|1 Year
|35.96%
The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹780.6 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, indicating a slight positive movement.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a BSE volume of 17,255 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹780.25.
