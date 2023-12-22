Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 763.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 780.4 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma had an open price of 777.25 and a close price of 763.6. The high for the day was 781.85 and the low was 755.9. The market capitalization of the company is 13,977.73 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The trading volume on the BSE was 43,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹780.4, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹763.6

The stock price of Natco Pharma is currently at 780.4, showing a percent change of 2.2 and a net change of 16.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.2% or 16.8.

22 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹763.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 43,061. The closing price for the shares was 763.6.

