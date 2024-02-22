Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma stock falls in trading today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹1044 and closed at ₹1039.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1048.95, while the low was ₹1019.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹18357.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1107.85, and the 52-week low is ₹520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 227,563 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹1024.95 with a percent change of -1.37% and a net change of -14.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume was 227,563 shares with a closing price of ₹1,039.15.
