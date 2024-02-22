Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma stock falls in trading today

1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 1039.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1024.95 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 1044 and closed at 1039.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1048.95, while the low was 1019.25. The market capitalization stands at 18357.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1107.85, and the 52-week low is 520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 227,563 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹1024.95, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹1039.15

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 1024.95 with a percent change of -1.37% and a net change of -14.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹1039.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume was 227,563 shares with a closing price of 1,039.15.

