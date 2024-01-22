Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plummets in Market Trading

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma opened at ₹844.7 and closed at ₹834.85. The stock reached a high of ₹844.7 and a low of ₹825. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,839.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 5149 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Natco Pharma reached a low of ₹825 and a high of ₹844.7 on the current day.

Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹828.5, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹834.85 The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹828.5, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -6.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% or 6.35 rupees.

Natco Pharma share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Piramal Pharma 143.5 -0.1 -0.07 145.8 61.65 17466.54 Suven Pharmaceuticals 707.65 21.4 3.12 767.0 375.0 18014.29 Natco Pharma 828.5 -6.35 -0.76 928.45 502.0 15117.65 Eris Lifesciences 891.5 0.35 0.04 971.0 550.9 12123.71 Caplin Point Laboratories 1445.0 -20.25 -1.38 1503.45 575.0 10967.95

Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.99% 3 Months -7.31% 6 Months 8.67% YTD 2.93% 1 Year 56.25%

Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹834.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a total volume of 5149 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹834.85.