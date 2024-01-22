 Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plummets in Market Trading | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plummets in Market Trading

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 834.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 828.5 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price TodayPremium
Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma opened at 844.7 and closed at 834.85. The stock reached a high of 844.7 and a low of 825. The market capitalization of the company is 14,839.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 5149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:14:28 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Natco Pharma reached a low of 825 and a high of 844.7 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:02:19 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:44:53 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Piramal Pharma143.5-0.1-0.07145.861.6517466.54
Suven Pharmaceuticals707.6521.43.12767.0375.018014.29
Natco Pharma828.5-6.35-0.76928.45502.015117.65
Eris Lifesciences891.50.350.04971.0550.912123.71
Caplin Point Laboratories1445.0-20.25-1.381503.45575.010967.95
22 Jan 2024, 10:30:07 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:12:29 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Natco Pharma stock today was 825, while the high price reached 844.7.

22 Jan 2024, 09:55:27 AM IST

Natco Pharma Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:55 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:40:29 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.99%
3 Months-7.31%
6 Months8.67%
YTD2.93%
1 Year56.25%
22 Jan 2024, 09:12:54 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹834.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a total volume of 5149 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 834.85.

