Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plummets in Market Trading

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma opened at ₹844.7 and closed at ₹834.85. The stock reached a high of ₹844.7 and a low of ₹825. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,839.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 5149 shares.
Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Natco Pharma reached a low of ₹825 and a high of ₹844.7 on the current day.
Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹828.5, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹834.85
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹828.5, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -6.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% or 6.35 rupees.
Natco Pharma share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Piramal Pharma
|143.5
|-0.1
|-0.07
|145.8
|61.65
|17466.54
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|707.65
|21.4
|3.12
|767.0
|375.0
|18014.29
|Natco Pharma
|828.5
|-6.35
|-0.76
|928.45
|502.0
|15117.65
|Eris Lifesciences
|891.5
|0.35
|0.04
|971.0
|550.9
|12123.71
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1445.0
|-20.25
|-1.38
|1503.45
|575.0
|10967.95
Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|3 Months
|-7.31%
|6 Months
|8.67%
|YTD
|2.93%
|1 Year
|56.25%
Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹834.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a total volume of 5149 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹834.85.
