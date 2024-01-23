 Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 0.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.40 3.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.05 -2.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 819.75 0.09%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,035.30 2.68%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 828.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 841 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price TodayPremium
Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 849.85, reached a high of 849.85, and a low of 849.85. The stock closed at 828.5. The market capitalization of Natco Pharma is currently 15,221.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. Only 12 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:31:08 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Alembic Pharmaceuticals960.715.851.68964.4463.318883.82
Suven Pharmaceuticals692.15-15.75-2.22767.0375.017619.71
Natco Pharma841.9513.451.62928.45502.015363.07
Eris Lifesciences885.4-8.95-1.0971.0550.912040.75
Caplin Point Laboratories1457.06.30.431503.45575.011059.03
23 Jan 2024, 11:26:17 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Natco Pharma stock is as follows: Today's low price: 833.65 Today's high price: 850

23 Jan 2024, 11:18:23 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price NSE Live :Natco Pharma trading at ₹841, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹828.5

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 841 with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 12.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.51% and the net change in price is 12.5.

23 Jan 2024, 10:30:37 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Alembic Pharmaceuticals946.852.00.21964.4463.318611.58
Suven Pharmaceuticals693.45-14.45-2.04767.0375.017652.81
Natco Pharma841.1512.651.53928.45502.015348.47
Eris Lifesciences889.15-5.2-0.58971.0550.912091.75
Caplin Point Laboratories1458.057.350.511503.45575.011067.0
23 Jan 2024, 10:28:39 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma trading at ₹839.2, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹828.5

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 839.2, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 10.7. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.29% from its previous closing price and has gained 10.7 points.

Click here for Natco Pharma Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:21:18 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Natco Pharma reached a low of 833.65 and a high of 850 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00:00 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price NSE Live :Natco Pharma trading at ₹839.05, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹828.5

Natco Pharma stock is currently trading at a price of 839.05, which represents a percent change of 1.27. The net change in the stock price is 10.55.

23 Jan 2024, 09:55:55 AM IST

Natco Pharma Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:38:53 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.32%
3 Months-7.68%
6 Months7.85%
YTD2.16%
1 Year54.67%
23 Jan 2024, 09:11:09 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹828.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, there were a total of 12 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 828.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App