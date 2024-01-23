Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹849.85, reached a high of ₹849.85, and a low of ₹849.85. The stock closed at ₹828.5. The market capitalization of Natco Pharma is currently ₹15,221.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. Only 12 shares were traded on the BSE.
Natco Pharma share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|960.7
|15.85
|1.68
|964.4
|463.3
|18883.82
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|692.15
|-15.75
|-2.22
|767.0
|375.0
|17619.71
|Natco Pharma
|841.95
|13.45
|1.62
|928.45
|502.0
|15363.07
|Eris Lifesciences
|885.4
|-8.95
|-1.0
|971.0
|550.9
|12040.75
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1457.0
|6.3
|0.43
|1503.45
|575.0
|11059.03
Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for Natco Pharma stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹833.65 Today's high price: ₹850
Natco Pharma share price NSE Live :Natco Pharma trading at ₹841, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹828.5
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹841 with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 12.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.51% and the net change in price is 12.5.
The stock price of Natco Pharma reached a low of ₹833.65 and a high of ₹850 on the current day.
Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.32%
|3 Months
|-7.68%
|6 Months
|7.85%
|YTD
|2.16%
|1 Year
|54.67%
