Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:57 PM IST Trade
Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 799.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 793.05 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 800.55 and closed at 799.5. The stock reached a high of 812 and a low of 791. The market capitalization of the company is 14,273.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. On the BSE, a total of 10,145 shares of Natco Pharma were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 01:57 PM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹793.05, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹799.5

Natco Pharma stock is currently trading at 793.05, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

23 Nov 2023, 01:41 PM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days774.38
10 Days766.37
20 Days771.77
50 Days823.37
100 Days812.07
300 Days695.31
23 Nov 2023, 01:14 PM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹794.55, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹799.5

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 794.55, which represents a decrease of 0.62%. The net change in the stock price is -4.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Nov 2023, 01:10 PM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Natco Pharma reached a low of 791 and a high of 812 on the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 12:55 PM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 12:39 PM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Suven Pharmaceuticals605.8-5.45-0.89623.45375.015421.55
Alembic Pharmaceuticals717.5-10.95-1.5839.0463.314103.4
Natco Pharma794.45-5.05-0.63928.45502.014496.34
Eris Lifesciences952.95.50.58971.0550.912958.7
Caplin Point Laboratories1230.557.60.621336.05575.09340.21
23 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹799.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 10,145 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 799.5.

