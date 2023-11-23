Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹800.55 and closed at ₹799.5. The stock reached a high of ₹812 and a low of ₹791. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,273.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. On the BSE, a total of 10,145 shares of Natco Pharma were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Natco Pharma stock is currently trading at ₹793.05, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|774.38
|10 Days
|766.37
|20 Days
|771.77
|50 Days
|823.37
|100 Days
|812.07
|300 Days
|695.31
The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹794.55, which represents a decrease of 0.62%. The net change in the stock price is -4.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
The stock price of Natco Pharma reached a low of ₹791 and a high of ₹812 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|605.8
|-5.45
|-0.89
|623.45
|375.0
|15421.55
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|717.5
|-10.95
|-1.5
|839.0
|463.3
|14103.4
|Natco Pharma
|794.45
|-5.05
|-0.63
|928.45
|502.0
|14496.34
|Eris Lifesciences
|952.9
|5.5
|0.58
|971.0
|550.9
|12958.7
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1230.55
|7.6
|0.62
|1336.05
|575.0
|9340.21
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 10,145 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹799.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!