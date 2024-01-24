Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Natco Pharma was ₹849.85 and the close price was ₹828.5. The stock had a high of ₹850 and a low of ₹833.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,010.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the day was 18,149 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹828.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma recorded a volume of 18,149 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹828.5.