Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, Natco Pharma had an opening price of ₹800.55 and a closing price of ₹799.5. The stock reached a high of ₹812 and a low of ₹785.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,164.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The stock had a BSE volume of 12,941 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.06%
|3 Months
|-12.52%
|6 Months
|27.19%
|YTD
|40.52%
|1 Year
|39.04%
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹795.1 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 5.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.72% or 5.7 points.
