Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 789.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 795.1 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma

On the last day, Natco Pharma had an opening price of 800.55 and a closing price of 799.5. The stock reached a high of 812 and a low of 785.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,164.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. The stock had a BSE volume of 12,941 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.06%
3 Months-12.52%
6 Months27.19%
YTD40.52%
1 Year39.04%
24 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹795.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹789.4

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 795.1 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 5.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.72% or 5.7 points.

24 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹799.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 12,941 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 799.5.

