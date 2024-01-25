Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees upward trend in trading

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹846.55 and closed at ₹838.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹872.25, while the lowest price was ₹843.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,375.69 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the day was 24,189 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.0%
|3 Months
|-2.97%
|6 Months
|8.23%
|YTD
|5.9%
|1 Year
|61.63%
The current data shows that the stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹867.4, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 8.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.04% and has seen a net increase of 8.95 in the latest trading session.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 24,189 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹838.05.
