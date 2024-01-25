Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 858.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 867.4 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 846.55 and closed at 838.05. The highest price reached during the day was 872.25, while the lowest price was 843.9. The market capitalization of the company is 15,375.69 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the day was 24,189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.0%
3 Months-2.97%
6 Months8.23%
YTD5.9%
1 Year61.63%
25 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹867.4, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹858.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Natco Pharma is 867.4, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 8.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.04% and has seen a net increase of 8.95 in the latest trading session.

25 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹838.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 24,189 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 838.05.

