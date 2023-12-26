Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges on Positive Trading Day

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹787.75 and closed at ₹778. The stock reached a high of ₹812.95 and a low of ₹783.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹14,186.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The stock had a BSE volume of 42,194 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.