Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 792.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 804 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma's stock opened at 787.75 and closed at 778. The stock reached a high of 812.95 and a low of 783.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 14,186.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. The stock had a BSE volume of 42,194 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹804, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹792.05

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 804, with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 11.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.51% or 11.95. Overall, this indicates that Natco Pharma stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.17%
3 Months-13.4%
6 Months17.54%
YTD41.05%
1 Year41.6%
26 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹792.05, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹778

The current data shows that the stock price of Natco Pharma is 792.05. There has been a percent change of 1.81, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 14.05, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this suggests that Natco Pharma stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

26 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹778 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a BSE volume of 42,194 shares, and the closing price for the stock was 778.

