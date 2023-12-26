Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges on Positive Trading Day

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹787.75 and closed at ₹778. The stock reached a high of ₹812.95 and a low of ₹783.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹14,186.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The stock had a BSE volume of 42,194 shares.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹804, with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 11.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.51% or ₹11.95. Overall, this indicates that Natco Pharma stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.17%
|3 Months
|-13.4%
|6 Months
|17.54%
|YTD
|41.05%
|1 Year
|41.6%
The current data shows that the stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹792.05. There has been a percent change of 1.81, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 14.05, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this suggests that Natco Pharma stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a BSE volume of 42,194 shares, and the closing price for the stock was ₹778.
