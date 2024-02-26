Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 1008.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1026.9 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 1008.95 and closed at 1008.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1033.05, while the low was 1004.95. The market capitalization stood at 18392.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 1107.85 and a 52-week low of 520.6. The BSE trading volume for the day was 39043 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹1026.9, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹1008.9

Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at 1026.9, with a 1.78% increase in value. The stock has seen a net change of 18 points.

26 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹1008.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma recorded a trading volume of 39,043 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1008.9.

