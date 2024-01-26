Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 858.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 868.2 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 860.1 and closed at 858.45. The stock reached a high of 874.55 and a low of 860.1. The market capitalization of the company is 15,550.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the stock was 831,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹868.2, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹858.45

Natco Pharma stock currently has a price of 868.2. It has experienced a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 9.75, suggesting a positive movement in its price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹858.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a trading volume of 831,329 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 858.45.

