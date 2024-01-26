Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹860.1 and closed at ₹858.45. The stock reached a high of ₹874.55 and a low of ₹860.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,550.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the stock was 831,329 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Natco Pharma stock currently has a price of ₹868.2. It has experienced a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 9.75, suggesting a positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a trading volume of 831,329 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹858.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!