Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees upward movement in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 805.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 814.95 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma's stock opened at 795.55 and closed at 792.05. The stock reached a high of 815.8 and a low of 789. The company's market capitalization stands at 14,424.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 928.45, while the 52-week low was 502. The stock had a trading volume of 27,102 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹814.95, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹805.35

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 814.95, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 9.6. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.19% and the price has risen by 9.6 points.

27 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹792.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a BSE volume of 27,102 shares. The closing price for the stock was 792.05.

