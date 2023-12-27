Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees upward movement in trading today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹795.55 and closed at ₹792.05. The stock reached a high of ₹815.8 and a low of ₹789. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹14,424.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹928.45, while the 52-week low was ₹502. The stock had a trading volume of 27,102 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹814.95, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 9.6. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.19% and the price has risen by 9.6 points.
