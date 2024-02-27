Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Up in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1026.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1029.85 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma had a stable trading day with the open price at 1025.95 and the close price at 1026.9. The stock reached a high of 1030 and a low of 1009.3. The market capitalization stands at 18445.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 1107.85 and a low of 520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 13931 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.61%
3 Months19.15%
6 Months14.54%
YTD26.46%
1 Year90.19%
27 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹1029.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1026.9

Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at 1029.85 with a net change of 2.95 and a percent change of 0.29. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

27 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹1026.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume was 13931 shares and the closing price was 1026.9.

