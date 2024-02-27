Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Up in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma had a stable trading day with the open price at ₹1025.95 and the close price at ₹1026.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1030 and a low of ₹1009.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹18445.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1107.85 and a low of ₹520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 13931 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.61%
|3 Months
|19.15%
|6 Months
|14.54%
|YTD
|26.46%
|1 Year
|90.19%
Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at ₹1029.85 with a net change of ₹2.95 and a percent change of 0.29. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume was 13931 shares and the closing price was ₹1026.9.
