Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Up in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma had a stable trading day with the open price at ₹1025.95 and the close price at ₹1026.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1030 and a low of ₹1009.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹18445.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1107.85 and a low of ₹520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 13931 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.