Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹1028.8 and closed at ₹1026.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1028.8, while the low was ₹984.05. The market capitalization of Natco Pharma stood at ₹18016.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1107.85, and the 52-week low was ₹520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 51468 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
