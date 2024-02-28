Hello User
Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 1026.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1005.9 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 1028.8 and closed at 1026.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1028.8, while the low was 984.05. The market capitalization of Natco Pharma stood at 18016.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1107.85, and the 52-week low was 520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 51468 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹1026.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma on BSE had a trading volume of 51468 shares with a closing price of 1026.15.

