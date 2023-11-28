Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 780.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 783.55 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma's stock opened at 790.9 and closed at 789.4. The stock had a high of 796.65 and a low of 777.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,974.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. A total of 31,640 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

Natco Pharma's stock reached a low price of 776.25 and a high price of 786.95 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹783.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹780.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Natco Pharma is 783.55. There has been a 0.38 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3 points.

28 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.01%
3 Months-13.19%
6 Months23.92%
YTD38.96%
1 Year37.58%
28 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹780.2, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹789.4

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 780.2, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -9.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% and the actual decrease in value is 9.2 rupees.

28 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹789.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 31,640. The closing price of the shares was 789.4.

