Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹790.9 and closed at ₹789.4. The stock had a high of ₹796.65 and a low of ₹777.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,974.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. A total of 31,640 shares were traded on the BSE.
Natco Pharma's stock reached a low price of ₹776.25 and a high price of ₹786.95 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹783.55. There has been a 0.38 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.01%
|3 Months
|-13.19%
|6 Months
|23.92%
|YTD
|38.96%
|1 Year
|37.58%
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹780.2, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -9.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% and the actual decrease in value is 9.2 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 31,640. The closing price of the shares was ₹789.4.
