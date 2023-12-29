Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees upward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 802.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 805.2 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 810.85 and closed at 802.6. The stock reached a high of 813.95 and a low of 792.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Natco Pharma is 14,421.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. On the BSE, a volume of 62,276 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹805.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹802.6

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 805.2, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% or 2.6.

29 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹802.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a trading volume of 62,276 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 802.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.