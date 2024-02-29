Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -2.12 %. The stock closed at 1005.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984.6 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma ended the day with an open price of 1003.05 and a close price of 1005.9. The stock hit a high of 1013.9 and a low of 969. The market capitalization stood at 17,635.16 crore. The 52-week high was at 1107.85 and the low was at 520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 16,601 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹1005.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume was 16601 shares with a closing price of 1005.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!