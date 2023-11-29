Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma stock down on market downturn

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹786.9 and closed at ₹780.55. The stock had a high of ₹786.95 and a low of ₹771.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,881.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 39,543 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.