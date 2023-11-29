Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma stock down on market downturn

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹786.9 and closed at ₹780.55. The stock had a high of ₹786.95 and a low of ₹771.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,881.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 39,543 shares.
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹775, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -5.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.71% and has dropped by 5.55 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|-14.95%
|6 Months
|24.95%
|YTD
|37.82%
|1 Year
|36.52%
The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹775, with a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹5.55.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 39,543. The closing price for the stock was ₹780.55.
