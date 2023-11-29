Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma stock down on market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 780.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 775 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 786.9 and closed at 780.55. The stock had a high of 786.95 and a low of 771.2. The market capitalization of the company is 13,881.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 39,543 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹775, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹780.55

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 775, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -5.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.71% and has dropped by 5.55 points.

29 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months-14.95%
6 Months24.95%
YTD37.82%
1 Year36.52%
29 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹775, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹780.55

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 775, with a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.55. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

29 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹780.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 39,543. The closing price for the stock was 780.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.