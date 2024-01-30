Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees bullish trading today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹879.9 and closed at ₹869.8. The stock reached a high of ₹882.3 and a low of ₹871.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,752.71 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,418 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹879.5, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 9.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.12% and the net change in price is 9.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.37%
|3 Months
|-1.37%
|6 Months
|5.52%
|YTD
|8.46%
|1 Year
|64.35%
Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at ₹879.5 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 9.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive movement of 1.12%. The net change of 9.7 suggests that the stock has gained 9.7 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Natco Pharma stock.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 50,418 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹869.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!