Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 869.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 879.5 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 879.9 and closed at 869.8. The stock reached a high of 882.3 and a low of 871.85. The market capitalization of the company is 15,752.71 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,418 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.37%
3 Months-1.37%
6 Months5.52%
YTD8.46%
1 Year64.35%
30 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹879.5, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹869.8

Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at 879.5 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 9.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive movement of 1.12%. The net change of 9.7 suggests that the stock has gained 9.7 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Natco Pharma stock.

30 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹869.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 50,418 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 869.8.

