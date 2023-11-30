Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Sees Upward Movement

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 781.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 784.1 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma had an open price of 783.95 and a close price of 773.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 786.4 and a low of 772.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,996.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. The total BSE volume for the day was 12,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹784.1, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹781.45

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 784.1. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.65, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.09%
3 Months-16.22%
6 Months26.09%
YTD38.92%
1 Year38.61%
30 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹786.15, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹781.45

30 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹773.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,329. The closing price of the shares was 773.7.

