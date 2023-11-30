Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Sees Upward Movement

Natco Pharma had an open price of ₹783.95 and a close price of ₹773.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹786.4 and a low of ₹772.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,996.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The total BSE volume for the day was 12,329 shares.

