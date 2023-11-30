Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Sees Upward Movement

Natco Pharma had an open price of ₹783.95 and a close price of ₹773.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹786.4 and a low of ₹772.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,996.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The total BSE volume for the day was 12,329 shares.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹784.1. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.65, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.09%
|3 Months
|-16.22%
|6 Months
|26.09%
|YTD
|38.92%
|1 Year
|38.61%
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,329. The closing price of the shares was ₹773.7.
