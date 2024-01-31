Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma stock soars in today's trading session

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had an open price of ₹879.7 and a close price of ₹879.5. The stock reached a high of ₹885.1 and a low of ₹866.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,555.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the day was 13,703 shares.
The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹875.2. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.8.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹877.2. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.8 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|957.0
|56.6
|6.29
|991.1
|463.3
|18811.09
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|677.8
|-1.85
|-0.27
|767.0
|375.0
|17254.41
|Natco Pharma
|877.8
|5.4
|0.62
|928.45
|502.0
|16017.23
|Eris Lifesciences
|913.45
|-4.4
|-0.48
|971.0
|550.9
|12422.21
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1447.5
|-1.65
|-0.11
|1550.0
|575.0
|10986.92
The Natco Pharma stock reached a low price of ₹870.15 and a high price of ₹885 on the current day.
The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹883.1. There has been a percent change of 1.23, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 10.7 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.01%
|3 Months
|-2.35%
|6 Months
|5.54%
|YTD
|7.28%
|1 Year
|63.33%
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, there were 13,703 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹879.5.
