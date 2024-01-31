Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma stock soars in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 872.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 875.2 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had an open price of 879.7 and a close price of 879.5. The stock reached a high of 885.1 and a low of 866.8. The market capitalization of the company is 15,555.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the day was 13,703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Natco Pharma share price NSE Live :Natco Pharma trading at ₹875.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹872.4

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 875.2. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.8.

31 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹877.2, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹872.4

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 877.2. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.8 points.

31 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Alembic Pharmaceuticals957.056.66.29991.1463.318811.09
Suven Pharmaceuticals677.8-1.85-0.27767.0375.017254.41
Natco Pharma877.85.40.62928.45502.016017.23
Eris Lifesciences913.45-4.4-0.48971.0550.912422.21
Caplin Point Laboratories1447.5-1.65-0.111550.0575.010986.92
31 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The Natco Pharma stock reached a low price of 870.15 and a high price of 885 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Natco Pharma share price NSE Live :Natco Pharma trading at ₹883.1, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹872.4

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 883.1. There has been a percent change of 1.23, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 10.7 units.

31 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.01%
3 Months-2.35%
6 Months5.54%
YTD7.28%
1 Year63.33%
31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹879.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, there were 13,703 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 879.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!