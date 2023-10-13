Hello User
Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India sees bullish trading today

1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Nath Bio Genes India stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 213.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.85 per share. Investors should monitor Nath Bio Genes India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nath Bio Genes India's stock opened at 215.4 and closed at 213.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 215.4 and a low of 214.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 407.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 243.7 and the 52-week low is 128.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 20 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price NSE Live :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹214.85, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹213.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is 214.85. The stock has seen a 0.7% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.5.

13 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Nath Bio Genes India stock reached a low of 214.55 and a high of 215.70.

13 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price Live :Nath Bio Genes India closed at ₹213.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nath Bio Genes India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, only 20 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 213.35.

