Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India sees bullish trading today

Nath Bio Genes India's stock opened at ₹215.4 and closed at ₹213.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹215.4 and a low of ₹214.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹407.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹243.7 and the 52-week low is ₹128.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 20 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is ₹214.85. The stock has seen a 0.7% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.5.
Today, Nath Bio Genes India stock reached a low of ₹214.55 and a high of ₹215.70.
On the last day of trading for Nath Bio Genes India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, only 20 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹213.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!