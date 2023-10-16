comScore
Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India closed today at ₹220.9, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹214.95
BackBack

Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India closed today at ₹220.9, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹214.95

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Nath Bio Genes India stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 2.77 %. The stock closed at 214.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nath Bio Genes India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nath Bio Genes IndiaPremium
Nath Bio Genes India

On the last day, Nath Bio Genes India opened at 215.4 and closed at 213.35. The stock reached a high of 218 and a low of 214.55. The market capitalization of the company is 408.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 243.7 and the 52-week low is 128.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 1576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:33:03 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Today :Nath Bio Genes India closed today at ₹220.9, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹214.95

The closing price of Nath Bio Genes India stock today is 220.9, which is a 2.77% increase from the previous day's closing price of 214.95. The net change is calculated to be 5.95.

16 Oct 2023, 05:41:34 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of 214 and a high of 222 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:20:33 PM IST

Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd stock is 128.85, while the 52-week high price is 244.60.

16 Oct 2023, 03:13:03 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price NSE Live :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹215, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹214.95

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is 215, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05, resulting in a percent change of 0.02. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and significance of this change.

16 Oct 2023, 02:33:31 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Today :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹218.9, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹214.95

The current stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is 218.9, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 3.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21:52 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Nath Bio Genes India stock is 214 and the high price is 220.35.

16 Oct 2023, 01:54:53 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price update :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹218.7, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹214.95

The current stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is 218.7. The stock has experienced a 1.74% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.75.

16 Oct 2023, 01:16:36 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price NSE Live :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹218.9, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹214.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is 218.9. It has experienced a 1.84 percent increase, with a net change of 3.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:11:59 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of 214 and a high of 220.35 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00:50 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:25:42 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Live :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹218.3, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹214.95

The current stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is 218.3, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.56% and the stock has gained 3.35 points.

Click here for Nath Bio Genes India Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 12:11:23 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of 214 and a high of 220.35 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:53:25 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price NSE Live :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹219, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹214.95

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is 219, with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 4.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.88% and has gained 4.05 points.

16 Oct 2023, 11:18:28 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of 214 and a high of 218.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:05:03 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Live :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹216.7, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹214.95

The current stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is 216.7, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Nath Bio Genes India Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:24:56 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price update :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹217.45, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹214.95

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is 217.45, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 2.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.16% or 2.5.

16 Oct 2023, 10:11:20 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nath Bio Genes India stock today is 214 and the high price is 216.7.

16 Oct 2023, 09:52:41 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:49:22 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Today :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹215, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹214.95

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is 215, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change.

16 Oct 2023, 08:04:27 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Live :Nath Bio Genes India closed at ₹213.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Nath Bio Genes India had a trading volume of 1576 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 213.35.

