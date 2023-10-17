comScore
Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India closed today at ₹202.1, down -7.61% from yesterday's ₹218.75

13 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Nath Bio Genes India stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -7.61 %. The stock closed at 218.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.1 per share. Investors should monitor Nath Bio Genes India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nath Bio Genes IndiaPremium
Nath Bio Genes India

Nath Bio Genes India had an open price of 216.05 and a close price of 214.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 222 and a low of 214 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 419.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 243.7 and the 52-week low is 128.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,314 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:36:56 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Live :Nath Bio Genes India closed today at ₹202.1, down -7.61% from yesterday's ₹218.75

The stock price of Nath Bio Genes India closed at 202.1 today, representing a decrease of 7.61% compared to yesterday's closing price of 218.75. The net change in the stock price was -16.65.

17 Oct 2023, 06:17:14 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tierra Agrotech130.7-4.25-3.15195.0101.4328.78
Axita Cotton26.710.060.2383.024.7525.01
Nath Bio Genes India202.1-16.65-7.61243.7128.3384.07
Sakuma Exports17.01-0.23-1.3322.19.47398.99
Harrisons Malayalam155.30.950.62167.0102.6286.61
17 Oct 2023, 05:43:04 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Nath Bio Genes India stock is as follows: Today's low price: 199.5 Today's high price: 219

17 Oct 2023, 03:21:18 PM IST

Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd stock is 128.85000 and the 52 week high price is 244.60000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:16:46 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Live :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹204, down -6.74% from yesterday's ₹218.75

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is 204 with a percent change of -6.74 and a net change of -14.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value over the specified period.

Click here for Nath Bio Genes India AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:40:31 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tierra Agrotech131.0-3.95-2.93195.0101.4329.53
Axita Cotton26.6-0.05-0.1983.024.7522.85
Nath Bio Genes India204.45-14.3-6.54243.7128.3388.54
Sakuma Exports17.05-0.19-1.122.19.47399.92
Harrisons Malayalam156.52.151.39167.0102.6288.83
17 Oct 2023, 02:30:40 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price NSE Live :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹204.25, down -6.63% from yesterday's ₹218.75

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the stock price is 204.25 with a percent change of -6.63 and a net change of -14.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 6.63% and a net change of -14.5. Investors should take note of this negative trend and consider it when making investment decisions.

17 Oct 2023, 02:21:35 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low price of 206.2 and a high price of 219.

17 Oct 2023, 01:57:34 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Live :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹209.2, down -4.37% from yesterday's ₹218.75

The current data of Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is 209.2. The percent change is -4.37, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.55, suggesting a decrease in the stock's value by that amount.

Click here for Nath Bio Genes India News

17 Oct 2023, 01:40:18 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days212.41
10 Days209.51
20 Days210.40
50 Days215.32
100 Days204.67
300 Days179.51
17 Oct 2023, 01:17:59 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price NSE Live :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹208.65, down -4.62% from yesterday's ₹218.75

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is 208.65, which represents a percent change of -4.62. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -10.1, indicating a decrease of 10.1 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:13:26 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Nath Bio Genes India stock is 219, while the low is 208.65.

17 Oct 2023, 12:54:51 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:37:32 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tierra Agrotech128.3-6.65-4.93195.0101.4322.74
Axita Cotton26.70.050.1983.024.7524.82
Nath Bio Genes India208.85-9.9-4.53243.7128.3396.9
Sakuma Exports17.19-0.05-0.2922.19.47403.21
Harrisons Malayalam158.253.92.53167.0102.6292.06
17 Oct 2023, 12:23:29 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price update :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹209.6, down -4.18% from yesterday's ₹218.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is 209.6, with a percent change of -4.18. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.15, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a negative trend for Nath Bio Genes India stock.

17 Oct 2023, 12:12:44 PM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nath Bio Genes India stock today was 208.65, while the high price was 219.

17 Oct 2023, 11:11:04 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Today :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹211.1, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹218.75

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is 211.1, with a percent change of -3.5 and a net change of -7.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10:47 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of 211.1 and a high of 219 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:36:51 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price update :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹211.1, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹218.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is 211.1. There has been a percent change of -3.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.65, which means the stock price has dropped by 7.65.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21:55 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Nath Bio Genes India had a low of 211.35 and a high of 219 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:53:50 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:04:12 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Today :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹220.9, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹214.95

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the stock price is 220.9. There has been a 2.77% percent change, with a net change of 5.95.

17 Oct 2023, 08:09:36 AM IST

Nath Bio Genes India share price Live :Nath Bio Genes India closed at ₹214.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nath Bio Genes India had a volume of 5,314 shares. The closing price for the day was 214.95.

