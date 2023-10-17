Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India closed today at 202.1, down -7.61% from yesterday's 218.75

Nath Bio Genes India had an open price of ₹216.05 and a close price of ₹214.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹222 and a low of ₹214 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹419.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹243.7 and the 52-week low is ₹128.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,314 shares.
The stock price of Nath Bio Genes India closed at ₹202.1 today, representing a decrease of 7.61% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹218.75. The net change in the stock price was -16.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tierra Agrotech
|130.7
|-4.25
|-3.15
|195.0
|101.4
|328.78
|Axita Cotton
|26.71
|0.06
|0.23
|83.0
|24.7
|525.01
|Nath Bio Genes India
|202.1
|-16.65
|-7.61
|243.7
|128.3
|384.07
|Sakuma Exports
|17.01
|-0.23
|-1.33
|22.1
|9.47
|398.99
|Harrisons Malayalam
|155.3
|0.95
|0.62
|167.0
|102.6
|286.61
The current day's high and low data for Nath Bio Genes India stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹199.5 Today's high price: ₹219
The 52 week low price for Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd stock is 128.85000 and the 52 week high price is 244.60000.
The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is ₹204 with a percent change of -6.74 and a net change of -14.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value over the specified period.
The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the stock price is ₹204.25 with a percent change of -6.63 and a net change of -14.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 6.63% and a net change of -14.5. Investors should take note of this negative trend and consider it when making investment decisions.
The stock of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low price of ₹206.2 and a high price of ₹219.
The current data of Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is ₹209.2. The percent change is -4.37, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.55, suggesting a decrease in the stock's value by that amount.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|212.41
|10 Days
|209.51
|20 Days
|210.40
|50 Days
|215.32
|100 Days
|204.67
|300 Days
|179.51
The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is ₹208.65, which represents a percent change of -4.62. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -10.1, indicating a decrease of ₹10.1 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current day's high for Nath Bio Genes India stock is ₹219, while the low is ₹208.65.
The current data shows that the stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is ₹209.6, with a percent change of -4.18. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.15, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a negative trend for Nath Bio Genes India stock.
The low price of Nath Bio Genes India stock today was ₹208.65, while the high price was ₹219.
The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is ₹211.1, with a percent change of -3.5 and a net change of -7.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
The stock of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of ₹211.1 and a high of ₹219 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Nath Bio Genes India is ₹211.1. There has been a percent change of -3.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.65, which means the stock price has dropped by ₹7.65.
The stock of Nath Bio Genes India had a low of ₹211.35 and a high of ₹219 on the current day.
The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the stock price is ₹220.9. There has been a 2.77% percent change, with a net change of 5.95.
On the last day of trading, Nath Bio Genes India had a volume of 5,314 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹214.95.
