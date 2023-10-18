Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India closed today at 198.9, down -1.58% from yesterday's 202.1

The last day's trading for Nath Bio Genes India saw an open price of ₹218.95 and a close price of ₹218.75. The stock reached a high of ₹219 and a low of ₹199.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹384.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹243.7, while the 52-week low is ₹128.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Nath Bio Genes India stock was ₹198.9, representing a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -3.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹202.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tierra Agrotech
|130.25
|-0.5
|-0.38
|195.0
|101.4
|327.65
|Axita Cotton
|27.97
|1.26
|4.72
|83.0
|24.7
|549.78
|Nath Bio Genes India
|198.9
|-3.2
|-1.58
|243.7
|128.3
|377.99
|Sakuma Exports
|16.76
|-0.29
|-1.7
|22.1
|9.47
|393.12
|Rachuvansh Agrofarms
|240.0
|0.0
|0.0
|609.0
|180.0
|286.02
The current day's low price of Nath Bio Genes India stock is ₹196, while the high price is ₹204.
The 52-week low price for Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd stock is 128.85000, while the 52-week high price is 244.60000.
The stock price of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of ₹199.5 and a high of ₹219 on the current day.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|215.95
|10 Days
|210.53
|20 Days
|210.59
|50 Days
|215.24
|100 Days
|205.22
|300 Days
|179.74
The stock of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low price of ₹199.5 and a high price of ₹219 on the current day.
The stock price of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of ₹199.5 and a high of ₹219 on the current day.
The today's low price of Nath Bio Genes India stock is ₹199.5 and the today's high price is ₹219.
The current day's high price of Nath Bio Genes India stock is ₹219 and the low price is ₹199.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.47%
|3 Months
|-5.52%
|6 Months
|25.72%
|YTD
|24.82%
|1 Year
|27.06%
On the last day of trading for Nath Bio Genes India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,666. The closing price for the shares was ₹218.75.
