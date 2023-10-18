Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India closed today at 198.9, down -1.58% from yesterday's 202.1

Nath Bio Genes India share price Today :Nath Bio Genes India closed today at ₹198.9, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹202.1 Today, the closing price of Nath Bio Genes India stock was ₹198.9, representing a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -3.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹202.1.

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tierra Agrotech 130.25 -0.5 -0.38 195.0 101.4 327.65 Axita Cotton 27.97 1.26 4.72 83.0 24.7 549.78 Nath Bio Genes India 198.9 -3.2 -1.58 243.7 128.3 377.99 Sakuma Exports 16.76 -0.29 -1.7 22.1 9.47 393.12 Rachuvansh Agrofarms 240.0 0.0 0.0 609.0 180.0 286.02 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Nath Bio Genes India stock is ₹196, while the high price is ₹204.

Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd stock is 128.85000, while the 52-week high price is 244.60000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tierra Agrotech 130.7 -4.25 -3.15 195.0 101.4 328.78 Axita Cotton 26.71 0.06 0.23 83.0 24.7 525.01 Nath Bio Genes India 202.1 -16.65 -7.61 243.7 128.3 384.07 Sakuma Exports 17.01 -0.23 -1.33 22.1 9.47 398.99 Rachuvansh Agrofarms 240.0 0.0 0.0 609.0 180.0 286.02 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 215.95 10 Days 210.53 20 Days 210.59 50 Days 215.24 100 Days 205.22 300 Days 179.74 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nath Bio Genes India Live Updates

Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.47% 3 Months -5.52% 6 Months 25.72% YTD 24.82% 1 Year 27.06%

