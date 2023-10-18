Hello User
Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India closed today at 198.9, down -1.58% from yesterday's 202.1

Nath Bio Genes India stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 202.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nath Bio Genes India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nath Bio Genes India

The last day's trading for Nath Bio Genes India saw an open price of 218.95 and a close price of 218.75. The stock reached a high of 219 and a low of 199.5. The market capitalization of the company is 384.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 243.7, while the 52-week low is 128.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Nath Bio Genes India stock was 198.9, representing a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -3.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 202.1.

18 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tierra Agrotech130.25-0.5-0.38195.0101.4327.65
Axita Cotton27.971.264.7283.024.7549.78
Nath Bio Genes India198.9-3.2-1.58243.7128.3377.99
Sakuma Exports16.76-0.29-1.722.19.47393.12
Rachuvansh Agrofarms240.00.00.0609.0180.0286.02
18 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Nath Bio Genes India stock is 196, while the high price is 204.

18 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd stock is 128.85000, while the 52-week high price is 244.60000.

18 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tierra Agrotech130.7-4.25-3.15195.0101.4328.78
Axita Cotton26.710.060.2383.024.7525.01
Nath Bio Genes India202.1-16.65-7.61243.7128.3384.07
Sakuma Exports17.01-0.23-1.3322.19.47398.99
Rachuvansh Agrofarms240.00.00.0609.0180.0286.02
18 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of 199.5 and a high of 219 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days215.95
10 Days210.53
20 Days210.59
50 Days215.24
100 Days205.22
300 Days179.74
18 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low price of 199.5 and a high price of 219 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tierra Agrotech130.7-4.25-3.15195.0101.4328.78
Axita Cotton26.710.060.2383.024.7525.01
Nath Bio Genes India202.1-16.65-7.61243.7128.3384.07
Sakuma Exports17.01-0.23-1.3322.19.47398.99
Rachuvansh Agrofarms240.00.00.0609.0180.0286.02
Click here for Nath Bio Genes India News

18 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of 199.5 and a high of 219 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tierra Agrotech130.7-4.25-3.15195.0101.4328.78
Axita Cotton26.710.060.2383.024.7525.01
Nath Bio Genes India202.1-16.65-7.61243.7128.3384.07
Sakuma Exports17.01-0.23-1.3322.19.47398.99
Rachuvansh Agrofarms240.00.00.0609.0180.0286.02
18 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The today's low price of Nath Bio Genes India stock is 199.5 and the today's high price is 219.

18 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tierra Agrotech130.7-4.25-3.15195.0101.4328.78
Axita Cotton26.710.060.2383.024.7525.01
Nath Bio Genes India202.1-16.65-7.61243.7128.3384.07
Sakuma Exports17.01-0.23-1.3322.19.47398.99
Rachuvansh Agrofarms240.00.00.0609.0180.0286.02
18 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Nath Bio Genes India stock is 219 and the low price is 199.5.

18 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.47%
3 Months-5.52%
6 Months25.72%
YTD24.82%
1 Year27.06%
18 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price Live :Nath Bio Genes India closed at ₹218.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nath Bio Genes India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,666. The closing price for the shares was 218.75.

