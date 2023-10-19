Hello User
Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Nath Bio Genes India stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 197.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.7 per share. Investors should monitor Nath Bio Genes India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nath Bio Genes India

On the last day, Nath Bio Genes India opened at 201.7 and closed at 202.1. The stock reached a high of 204 and a low of 196. The market capitalization of the company is 377.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 243.7 and the 52-week low is 128.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of 199.5 and a high of 202.1 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price update :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹200.7, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹197.6

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is 200.7. There has been a 1.57 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.56%
3 Months-7.59%
6 Months21.63%
YTD22.72%
1 Year24.8%
19 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price Today :Nath Bio Genes India trading at ₹198.9, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹202.1

The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the stock price is 198.9 with a percent change of -1.58. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.58% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -3.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.2 in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Nath Bio Genes India share price Live :Nath Bio Genes India closed at ₹202.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nath Bio Genes India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,826. The closing price for the stock was 202.1.

