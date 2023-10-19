Nath Bio Genes India share price Today Live Updates : Nath Bio Genes India sees positive trading day

On the last day, Nath Bio Genes India opened at ₹201.7 and closed at ₹202.1. The stock reached a high of ₹204 and a low of ₹196. The market capitalization of the company is ₹377.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹243.7 and the 52-week low is ₹128.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,826 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Nath Bio Genes India reached a low of ₹199.5 and a high of ₹202.1 on the current day.
The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the price is ₹200.7. There has been a 1.57 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.56%
|3 Months
|-7.59%
|6 Months
|21.63%
|YTD
|22.72%
|1 Year
|24.8%
The current data for Nath Bio Genes India stock shows that the stock price is ₹198.9 with a percent change of -1.58. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.58% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -3.2, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.2 in value.
On the last day of trading for Nath Bio Genes India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,826. The closing price for the stock was ₹202.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!