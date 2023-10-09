National Standard India share price Today Live Updates : National Standard India Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India stock opened at ₹4778 and closed at ₹4771.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4791.05 and a low of ₹4715 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9442.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8700, while the 52-week low is ₹3711.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 37 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.