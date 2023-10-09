Hello User
National Standard India share price Today Live Updates : National Standard India Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

National Standard India stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 4721.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4725.2 per share. Investors should monitor National Standard India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

National Standard India

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India stock opened at 4778 and closed at 4771.3. The stock reached a high of 4791.05 and a low of 4715 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9442.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8700, while the 52-week low is 3711.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 37 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST National Standard India Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST National Standard India share price Today :National Standard India trading at ₹4725.2, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹4721.1

The current stock price of National Standard India is 4725.2. There has been a 0.09% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.1.

09 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST National Standard India share price Live :National Standard India closed at ₹4771.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India BSE had a volume of 37 shares. The closing price for the shares was 4771.3.

